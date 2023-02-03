Junyong Park Is Fine Being Overlooked For Now

Although Junyong Park hails from Korea, he’s getting pretty familiar with Las Vegas as he readies for his fifth fight in the fight capital of the world at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac. He has enjoyed much more success than the typical 31-year-old visiting Vegas does, as well, picking up three wins in four trips. At this point, he thinks of Vegas as his “second home.”

That said, for as friendly as the confines inside the UFC APEX have been to “The Iron Turtle,” he does have an itch to get out and do his thing in front of a packed arena.

“I do feel comfortable fighting at the APEX,” Park told UFC.com. “I pretty much memorize all the roads here in Vegas, but if there's an opportunity, it would be nice to actually fight in different places.”