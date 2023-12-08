Junyong Park Just Wants Good Fights

Park is as affable a fighter to talk with in the days leading up to a fight as any on the UFC roster. He is also more nonchalant about his ambitions than his peers, joking that he is fine remaining mostly anonymous.

“I don’t see myself as a star Korean fighter, but there are a lot of good Korean fighters out there like HyunSung Park, Da-un Jung and others. I don’t want to be the one in the spotlight, but there are a lot of good Korean fighters out there.”

Despite what he says, Park has established himself on the precipice of the Top 15 in the middleweight division. “The Iron Turtle” amassed a 7-2 Octagon record since joining the roster in August 2019, with his only losses coming against Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodriguez.

Even still, Park remains a bit of an underdiscussed figure at 185 pounds. Park doesn’t necessarily feel any type of way about that, but he does have a chance to throw his name into the Top 15 discussion when he fights André Muniz at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez.