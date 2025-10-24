Junyong Park | Hungry For More

Alongside the photo, Park wrote: “I knew the fight wasn’t always fair, so when injustice came to me, I could fight without hesitation.”

“I definitely didn’t like the eye-poke,” he said with a smile when asked about the photo and the challenging fight, which he won by unanimous decision, having steeled himself and fought well after getting slammed with a knee to the face while he was clearly downed. “I feel like maybe the gloves need to be changed a little bit; maybe make it a little thicker on the index finger side to try and prevent any further actions like that in the future.”

While his constructive criticism of the construction of the gloves was welcomed, it was the tenacity and drive to not only continue with the fight but push forward and win going away that really stuck out to me and stood as something I wanted to drill down on with “The Iron Turtle.”

As expected, when asked about his mettle and having successfully overcome those obstacles, Park both downplayed his efforts and gave a little glimpse at the overall mindset that has propelled him to a largely successful career inside the Octagon thus far.

“I do what I can, to the best of my abilities,” he offered. “The ref told me to continue, and at the end of the day, I can’t lose, so I had to push through and continue with the fight.”