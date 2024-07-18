JunYong Park Finally Feels Comfortable

While some would consider the split decision loss to Muniz debatable, Park just sees the loss on his record, and so he is taking it as an opportunity to address some areas he feels are lacking.

“It comes down to me,” Park said. “I got to do better. I don't really concern myself too much about what other people think about it. It's just my game plan didn't come out, and I felt like I should have shown a little more performance just to secure (the win).”

Park’s tough strength of schedule continues when he faces Brad Tavares. The 36-year-old Hawaiian has been a consistent presence in and around the middleweight rankings since joining the UFC in June 2010. When Tavares makes the walk on July 20, he’ll break his tie with Michael Bisping for the most bouts in the division’s history (25).