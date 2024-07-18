JunYong Park Finally Feels Comfortable

Free Fight
JunYong Park continues to methodically carve out a nice space for himself in the middleweight division. Since making his debut in August 2019, the 33-year-old Korean has tallied a 7-3 record and a reputation as one of the more staunch matchups outside of the Top 15. Despite that, however, “The Iron Turtle” has only recently come around to the reality that he is a veteran in the promotion.
“I feel like now I can actually walk around and say I’m a fighter for UFC,” he told UFC.com during his media day interview. “That's how I feel right now.”
Park’s three losses came against Anthony Hernandez, Gregory Rodrigues and, most recently, André Muniz in a fight many had scored for Park. Even so, those names are nothing to hang one’s head about. The loss to Hernandez came in Park’s promotional debut, while he led his fight with Rodrigues before “Robocop” pulled off one of his signature comebacks in what was deemed Fight of the Night.
While some would consider the split decision loss to Muniz debatable, Park just sees the loss on his record, and so he is taking it as an opportunity to address some areas he feels are lacking.
“It comes down to me,” Park said. “I got to do better. I don't really concern myself too much about what other people think about it. It's just my game plan didn't come out, and I felt like I should have shown a little more performance just to secure (the win).”
Park’s tough strength of schedule continues when he faces Brad Tavares. The 36-year-old Hawaiian has been a consistent presence in and around the middleweight rankings since joining the UFC in June 2010. When Tavares makes the walk on July 20, he’ll break his tie with Michael Bisping for the most bouts in the division’s history (25).
That longevity, toughness and professionalism is why Park holds him in such high esteem and why he is so eager to share the cage with him at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba.
“Someone like Brad Tavares, he's a veteran,” Park said. “He's been in this game for such a long period of time. Well experienced, well rounded, doesn't get hurt as much. Maintains himself, (has) a great mindset. I respect him so much for that.”
To date, Park’s best wins probably came against Eryk Anders, Tafon Nchukwi and Marc-André Barriault. He also found himself on a three-fight submission streak before running into Muniz, which is something he’d love to pick up once again. That’ll be a tough task against Tavares, who has never been submitted in his professional career.
Even so, when “The Iron Turtle” fights, people expect a gritty, grimy performance, and that’s exactly what Park plans to deliver.
He got away from his gameplan a little bit against Muniz and believes he needs to show a little more urgency going forward, and there are few better tests of those exact things in the middleweight division than Tavares.
As far as aspirations following this fight, Park is keen to fight anyone and everyone in the middleweight division. While climbing the rankings is on his docket, of course, he just wants to fight.
First, however, is getting back into the winner’s circle, something Park has done well throughout his career, having never lost twice in a row.
“I'll definitely take advantage and try to overcome my opponent's game plan and to use that as my advantage with the positioning and the timing to be able to put out what I have in store and throw out my game plan, as well,” he said.
Win or lose, though, Park is fighting with the confidence of being a tenured UFC fighter, and that, in itself, is a victory of its own sort.
