Junyong Park Does Everything ‘100 Percent’

Junyong Park of South Korea attempts to secure a guillotine choke against Tafon Nchukwi of Cameroon in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

He gets his first crack putting the result completely behind him, though, when he faces veteran Eryk Anders at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira. Anders, who is also coming off a loss, is solidified as a consistent presence at middleweight and light heavyweight since joining the roster in 2017, racking up wins over Darren Stewart, Gerald Meeschaert and Markus Perez along the way. Anders has also fought against some of the toughest the Octagon has to offer, such in main event losses to Lyoto Machida and Thiago Santos, both in Brazil.

Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

That battle-tested nature is something appealing to Park, who is eager to measure himself against someone who has faced the best.

“Eryk Anders is probably the most experienced fighter that I’ve fought,” Park said. “I consider experience to be one of the most dangerous things a fighter can have. I’m treating this fight like a challenge, and I’m treating myself like a challenger. I want to know where my skills line up compared to his skills. Is my skill good enough to overcome his experience advantage? That’s what I’m curious about, and that’s what I’m going to fight to find out.”