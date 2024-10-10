JunYong Park: Déjà Vu

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

For the first time in his career — well, second, since he felt this way in July, as well — Park has finally become comfortable identifying himself as a UFC fighter and feeling like a bit of a veteran himself.

Earlier in his career, the 33-year-old was quick to downplay his experience; more keen to deflect talk of his being a role model for the host of emerging talents from South Korea starting to make their way to the UFC and joke about still being an amateur or a white belt.

But after having briefly expressed his newfound level of comfort with UFC staff writer Zac Pacleb in July ahead of his scuttled initial pairing with Tavares, the constant cut-up began his explanation of what has changed for him with a joke, as always, before providing some clearer insights into what has him comfortable acknowledging that he competes inside the Octagon for a living.

“I got my first stripe on my white belt, so I feel legit now,” he said with a chuckle and a smirk. “I just got more confident and comfortable being in the UFC; the system that they have in place. I look around, I meet other fighters, meet other people, and now I’m comfortable telling them that I’m a UFC fighter because of the experience.

“I’ve fought in the UFC a couple times and I’m just comfortable calling myself a UFC fighter now,” added Park, who has amassed a 7-3 record through his first 10 promotional appearances heading into Saturday’s co-main event matchup. “I’m so used to the UFC fighter check-in and the process that they don’t even have to tell me what to do anymore; I just go to all the different stations and fill out all the paperwork.

“I’m just used to things now.”

One thing Park isn’t overly used to, however, is losing.