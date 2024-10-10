JunYong Park: Déjà Vu

Announcements
This week, JunYong Park is back in Las Vegas, back readying to step into the Octagon opposite Brad Tavares, and back set to serve as the co-main event of a Fight Night event at the UFC APEX for the first time.
If it feels like deja vu all over again, to borrow from the great Yogi Berra, that’s because the middleweight mainstay was in the exact same position at the end of July, only to have the fight called off following the weigh-ins on Friday morning.
“I had a scar on the back of my ear, and they were worried that it was going to be a staph infection, some kind of infection, so erring on the side of caution, they cancelled the fight unfortunately,” Park explained on Wednesday morning through a translator. “I just felt like I had the worst luck in the world, to the point where it was like, ‘Are they playing a joke on me? What the f***?’
“I felt healthy, I didn’t know it was there, didn’t think it was a big deal,” added the South Korean divisional staple, who hasn’t competed since dropping a debated split decision to Andre Muniz on the penultimate fight card of 2023. “Obviously the commission is going to err on the side of caution, so I was just extremely frustrated.
The thing that pissed me off the most was that I made weight! You couldn’t tell me that before?”
The jovial and engaging Park laughed and mugged for the camera after posing his frustrated rhetorical, one that is completely valid and understandable, as even given the fact that he doesn’t cut much weight in order to make the 186-pound divisional limit, he still went through the process without any of the payoff.
When asked about heading right back into camp for the same opponent, the Korean Top Team representative jokingly reiterated his annoyance before turning his attention to the man he’ll share the Octagon with on Saturday.
“‘What the f***?’” he said again in clear English, no translation needed. "I’m pissed about having to make weight twice!
“It feels like I’m a challenger,” Park offered when asked about facing Tavares, who arrived in the UFC in the summer of 2010 following his appearance on Season 11 of The Ultimate Fighter. “Even though I’m the favorite to win, I don’t see it that way. He’s been in the UFC for 13 years, fought champions, been all over, so I definitely feel like I’m the challenger.
“You can never count a veteran out.”
Junyong Park Submits Denis Tiuliulin| UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac
For the first time in his career — well, second, since he felt this way in July, as well — Park has finally become comfortable identifying himself as a UFC fighter and feeling like a bit of a veteran himself.
Earlier in his career, the 33-year-old was quick to downplay his experience; more keen to deflect talk of his being a role model for the host of emerging talents from South Korea starting to make their way to the UFC and joke about still being an amateur or a white belt.
But after having briefly expressed his newfound level of comfort with UFC staff writer Zac Pacleb in July ahead of his scuttled initial pairing with Tavares, the constant cut-up began his explanation of what has changed for him with a joke, as always, before providing some clearer insights into what has him comfortable acknowledging that he competes inside the Octagon for a living.
“I got my first stripe on my white belt, so I feel legit now,” he said with a chuckle and a smirk. “I just got more confident and comfortable being in the UFC; the system that they have in place. I look around, I meet other fighters, meet other people, and now I’m comfortable telling them that I’m a UFC fighter because of the experience.
“I’ve fought in the UFC a couple times and I’m just comfortable calling myself a UFC fighter now,” added Park, who has amassed a 7-3 record through his first 10 promotional appearances heading into Saturday’s co-main event matchup. “I’m so used to the UFC fighter check-in and the process that they don’t even have to tell me what to do anymore; I just go to all the different stations and fill out all the paperwork.
“I’m just used to things now.”
One thing Park isn’t overly used to, however, is losing.
The man with the best nickname in the sport — “The Iron Turtle” — has suffered six defeats in 23 starts, but only three since going 3-3 out of the gates. Each time he’s been handed a loss, the durable and talented middleweight has followed it up by stringing together lengthy runs of success, with each of his first two setbacks in the UFC being followed by an increasingly longer winning streak.
After losing to Anthony Hernandez in his debut, Park won his next three. When he was stopped by Gregory Rodrigues in their Fight of the Night-winning battle three years ago, he responded by winning four straight.
Now that he’s coming off his split decision defeat to Muniz back in December, the pattern suggests a five-fight winning streak is right around the corner, right?
“Yeah, I’d really like that,” Park said with a smile when asked about keeping the “win one more after each loss” progression he’s put together in the UFC thus far.
Junyong Park Sinks In The Rear Naked Choke On Joseph Holmes | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
“Obviously no one wants to lose, so I re-double my efforts — I go back and look at what went wrong — which is why I’ve never had two losses in a row,” he added, explaining how he’s been able to avoid consecutive defeats throughout his career. “I look at it like a learning experience: ‘Lost the last one; what can we fix to make sure it doesn’t happen again?’”
Should things continue the way they have, it means that Park will come away from Saturday’s pairing with Tavares having garnered an eighth UFC victory and arguably his biggest victory to date.
And defeating a tenured veteran like the Hawaiian is something Park puts great value in.
“He’s been in the UFC longer than me, obviously he’s had more fight experience than me, so if I go out and beat him on Saturday, I’m essentially on his level or past it,” he said. “I’ve taken his experience, I’ve taken he years he’s put int the UFC, and I’ve proven that I belong with guys of this caliber.”
Some would argue that Park has already proven that he belongs at this level, but just like with being willing to identify himself as a UFC fighter, it’s clearly going to take the South Korean a little bit longer.
Just like getting his first stripe on his white belt.
