Junior Dos Santos Isn't Afraid Of Francis Ngannou

With both men rolling and having collectively beaten the remaining contenders stationed behind them in the rankings, Dos Santos is confident that a victory on Saturday will deliver him into a championship fight later this year.

“Every next fight that we have is the most important fight of our careers and that’s how I’m taking this fight — it’s the most important fight of my career and I’m very well prepared for this,” he said of the pairing with Ngannou. “It means a lot to me because it will be one step closer to the main goal of becoming champion again, showing to myself and proving to myself that I wasn’t wrong and everything I went through was worth it.

“If I put everything together the way I know how to put everything together, I will become the champion and the No. 1 heavyweight in the world,” he added. “I beat all those guys before and I’ll beat all of them again if I need to and I’m going to beat Ngannou.”

Normally all laughter and positive energy, some of his opponent’s comments in the build up to this weekend’s event at Target Center have rubbed dos Santos the wrong way and caused him to bristle.

During a media availability at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas last week, the hard-hitting Ngannou questioned the legitimacy of Dos Santos’ Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, which he was awarded in 2012 by his long-time instructor, Yuri Carlton.