Junior Dos Santos Eyes A Climb Back to The Title

On Saturday, Dos Santos makes his return to the Octagon against Jairzinho Rozentruik. It is a huge fight for Dos Santos and for the landscape of the heavyweight division. With champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in the UFC 252 main event, settling their trilogy on the same night, Dos Santos has his eyes on a return to title contention.

“I have everything that it takes to be the champion of this division, I just need to put a few things together better and I’m going to do this,” Dos Santos told UFC.com. “I want to be better than I ever was before because I love what I do. I’m living in an amazing moment. I’m a happy man and I’m a blessed man. I’m living in this moment and I feel like even at 36 years old I’m still growing. I’m not just learning from two negative results; I’m learning from a decade of fighting in the top 5 of the heavyweight division.”

Dos Santos isn’t exaggerating. He made his UFC debut at UFC 90 and knocked out Fabricio Werdum and has amassed a record of 21-7 in the cage. If you think of a big name in the UFC heavyweight division, Dos Santos has likely fought and defeated them.