Jung Thrilled To Represent Korea Saturday

In becoming the first man to ever defeat, let alone finish, the touted prospect, it was evident that the Daegu, Korea native had the goods. On the merits of that dominant outing, he now finds himself squarely featured on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Busan event for his sophomore promotional outing, squaring off against former Dana White’s Contender Series threat Mike Rodriguez.

“I think this is my toughest opponent to date. His southpaw stance and kickboxing style has the potential to give anyone trouble.”

Respectful, to be sure. But Jung doesn’t sound worried when as he says this. And the fact that he’s fighting in his native land is the icing on his cake.

“I'm so excited to represent Korea, I want to fight already! I feel like I'm even stronger than before because I don't have to travel.”

And when he finally makes that walk and hears the pop of the Korean crowd, it will amount to far more than a simple homefield advantage. It will be the culmination of an endeavor that started long ago

“I'm amazed at the journey I took to get here. I started out boxing when I was younger. My grades in school weren't very good, so after my mandatory military service I decided to try MMA.”

Safely stated, that decision is working out.