Julius Walker Is Focused On Building Momentum

“It definitely sucks losing, I don't like to, but I think getting into moral victories are a little bit dangerous,” said Walker, a lifelong athlete who played at high level in basketball and soccer while in high school and even played hoops in college for Drury University.

“There's definitely confidence to be gained, though,” he continues. “I stepped up and fought the number 15 ranked guy in the world and we went three rounds and it was a very, very competitive fight. I think I showed that I, at the very least, belong at this level. These are the guys I'm supposed to be fighting. So I think that I was able to take some positives from it, but it was also a huge learning experience. I had never had a pro fight go beyond even seven minutes; this was my first one that went a full 15. And I think that me having the experience to know what that's like and make it through three, five-minute rounds, and at the highest level in the world, is extremely huge for me and it's going to be something that's going to help me to develop as I continue down this journey.”

This is a journey. And Walker is off to a positive start, to say the least. Owner of a reported 8-2 amateur record, “Juice Box” turned pro in 2023 and won his first six fights, all ending before the final horn. Among his victims was UFC vet Bevon Lewis, whom he stopped in less than four minutes, and while short notice for an Octagon debut is never ideal, he did prove his worth on the big stage.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

“One thing about this that's really cool for me is that I started training about six years ago in 2019, and if you go back and you look, Alonzo Menifield was already in the UFC when I started training. And now I’m there with him. It's a really cool experience. And whenever I think about it like that, it does boost my confidence a little bit that I fought a guy who has been in the UFC longer than I've been training and I held my own, but, at the end of the day, I'm not here to just hold my own and compete with these guys. I'm here to be the best in the world. So I’ve got to continue to find ways to step it up and take it to the next level.”

That means sacrificing time with his family to supplement his training at home with work in Las Vegas, giving up some birthday cake and celebrations at home, and doing all the things necessary to keep leveling up in the hardest sport in the world. Luckily, Walker is all-in for all of it.

“I'm very, very determined to get in the win column in the UFC because, at the end of the day, it's not about making it here, it's about sticking around,” he said. “And I want to stick around as long as possible, and I have no desire to be a guy that gets into the UFC and doesn't even make it to a second contract. So I think right now I'm really focused on securing my spot for the future and building myself up to where I can not just compete with those top 15 guys, but I can beat them.”