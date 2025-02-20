Julius Walker | A New Journey Begins

Yeah, this is much better.

“So much better,” Walker laughs, seemingly unbothered by the spotlight about to hit him on Saturday when he steps into Climate Pledge Arena for the biggest fight of his career.

“I think it'll really sink in once we get to the arena or maybe when I get to Seattle or shoot, maybe it'll be when I'm walking out, but I definitely want to just do my best to soak the whole moment in. I'll only get to debut in the UFC one time, and I got to make the most of it.”

That cool under pressure will be necessary against the vastly more experienced Menifield, owner of a 15-5-1 record that includes 14 trips to the Octagon. That’s a lot to give up in terms of experience, but it’s key to point out that when Menifield made his UFC debut in 2019, he was just 7-0 as a pro.

“Anybody that fights and is getting to this level, it's something that you've done for a long time and you do regularly, and I think a lot of the time we build it up a little bit more in our head because we're getting in our underwear and doing it in front of people, and you usually have six to eight weeks to build it up in your head, but, at the end of the day, it's just another fight and whatever happens, it'll happen and life will go on.”