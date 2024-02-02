Julija Stoliarenko Is Happy To Go Step-By-Step

The 30-year-old Lithuanian fighter had spent the majority of her career at bantamweight, but after dropping four of her last five in the Octagon, she felt that it was time to try her luck at 125 pounds.

The result – an armbar submission win over Molly McCann in less than two minutes. It was without a doubt the biggest win of Stoliarenko’s career, and solidified what she and her coaches had been thinking for quite some time.

“We had always talked about with my coach that if I did something good or something great in this sport, it’s going to be at flyweight,” Stoliarenko told UFC.com. “I think the biggest change was the weight class. I still believe I was a pretty decent bantamweight, but in UFC, even at bantamweight I kind of struggled because it’s a higher level and the size here makes sense. I just felt that I was kind of overpowered by my opponents.”

That certainly wasn’t the case for Stoliarenko against McCann. She was able to get control of the fight and work toward her trademark armbar submission with relative ease. The fight was so quick that Stoliarenko didn’t really get to feel the full difference that competing at flyweight would have on her body and skill set.