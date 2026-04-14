Julien Leblanc’s Moment Has Finally Arrived

When this weekend’s fight card was set to take place in Ottawa, the 34-year-old was cautiously optimistic, as he would have been as close to a hometown fighter as there would have been on the card, as he lives just across the Ottawa River in neighboring Gatineau, Quebec. But the 34-year-old was also being hyper-realistic with himself, understanding that his age, the level of his most recent opponent and previous shortfalls when it came to UFC-adjacent opportunities might have been the signal that the call was never going to come.

“I was surprised because at this point — all respect to Ryan, but it was probably not a guy that I thought I would get a UFC call after that, so I was really, really surprised,” Leblanc said with a smile when asked about receiving the long-awaited call from his manager Stephane Patry to make his UFC debut. “Deep down I was praying for it because originally the show was going to be in Ottawa, so I was like, ‘I think I have a chance. If I have a chance, it’s this chance.’ At the same time, I was realistic about it with my age, I didn’t get on [Contender Series], all those things — got cut from The Ultimate Fighter; the season where my opponent went to the finals.

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“All of that was in my mind like, ‘Maybe they’re not interested in me,’ and that’s okay; it doesn’t define me. When Steph called me, I was like, ‘That’s crazy!’ and it’s like all the hard work, all the cancellations, the ups, the downs were all worth it.

“I just feel like right now, in my life, mentally, physically, I feel like it’s the perfect time for me to go in the UFC,” he added. “It’s not like I’m a used fighter. I didn’t have major wars or things like that. Now is the time I can get those wars and all those things.