Julianna Peña’s UFC Custom Fight Kit

In designing her kit, Peña drew inspiration from her Venezuelan, Mexican, and American roots, while also honoring her Native American heritage. The kit blends elements of national flags with Aztec-inspired motifs, creating a design that reflects strength, tradition, and pride.

Peña's kit is a visual reminder of her journey – so be sure to watch for it as she enters the Octagon looking to make a bold statement in more than just one way.