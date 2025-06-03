Julianna Peña’s UFC Custom Fight Kit

Represent the Bantamweight Champ with her Custom Fight Kit at UFC 316!
Jun. 3, 2025
Juliana Peña is no stranger to the spotlight – after a hard-fought win in her last bout against Raquel Pennington at UFC 308, the champ is looking to return in style.
Ahead of her bantamweight title defense at UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2, Juliana Peñagets fitted in her very own UFC Unrivaled by VENUM fight kit. This limited-edition fight kit, crafted in partnership with Peña, was designed to represent her story and culture, and is now available for the fans rallying behind her.
In designing her kit, Peña drew inspiration from her Venezuelan, Mexican, and American roots, while also honoring her Native American heritage. The kit blends elements of national flags with Aztec-inspired motifs, creating a design that reflects strength, tradition, and pride.
Peña’s kit is a visual reminder of her journey – so be sure to watch for it as she enters the Octagon looking to make a bold statement in more than just one way. Head over to UFC Store and step into Julianna Peña’s warrior spirit with her exclusive UFC Unrivaled fight kit!