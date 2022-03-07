Letter To My Younger Self | International Women's Day

You don’t need to discover your passion by the time you’re seventeen. Live your life and you’ll discover your passion along the way — and when you do, you’ll know.

Nothing good happens after 11pm!

There’s a difference between settling and settling down. Never settle for a love that is less than extraordinary. And when you’re ready to settle down, make sure it’s with someone who is your equal — someone who pushes you to be the best version of yourself. Someone who is proud of your successes and is there to help you rise up when you’re down. You equally support each other’s dreams and goals. Find someone who is your equal match in every way.

There’s no doubt that there are many times in my life when I should have walked away; I should have turned the other cheek. But what makes me me, and what’s gotten me to where I am, is that I face a challenge head on. I don’t walk away. I stand up and fight. Don’t lose that about yourself. But know when and where to pick your fights — because sometimes that can lead to more trouble than it’s worth.

It gets lonely at the top, so keep your family close. Remember to follow your own path, but be sure to carry with you the love, honor and traditions of your family. The bigger you grow, remember your roots — they’ll keep you grounded. Be loyal. Never forget where you came from, but always remember where you're going.

Glitz and glamour is just that — it’s fun, but it’s dress up. It’s make believe. Don’t compare yourself to others or to what you see on social media or in the press. Be the best you, because no one else matters. Focus on your number one star player: you.

Lead your life with dignity, class and respect and of course, a wicked good sense of humor.