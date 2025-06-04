Julianna Peña | Built Through Adversity

It's what Pena is always counting on, that if she can’t get an opponent early, eventually they’ll fade down the stretch and she’ll get them then. It’s a champion’s mindset but, more importantly, it’s a fighter’s mindset. And despite her underdog status now, she’s been the favorite before, and she knows the perils that come with that role.

“That's a fighter's life,” she said. “You win some, you lose some, some days you're on top of the world and the next day the world's on top of you. So you can't get too cocky out there because they say that there's always a dog bigger and badder and better than you are. But, at the end of the day, I don't look at her (Harrison) as some big unbeatable force. I look at her as a big force quite literally. But it doesn't mean that it can't be done. And I've seen her bleed. I've seen her lose. I've seen her win. So it's anybody's game. Once that cage door closes, it's up for grabs and it's going to come down to who wants it.”

UFC FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Julianna Peña | Kayla Harrison

Pena always wants it more, and that was evident when she rallied down the stretch to beat Raquel Pennington last October to regain her crown. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t going to make highlight reels, but it was a win, and that’s all that matters. As for the second reign thus far, Pena admits that it

“I think the first time was a lot better because she (Nunes) was such a reigning champ for so long,” she said. “And with this one, the (presidential) elections came up in November, I won in October, so that kind of stole the limelight. And then the New Year hit, and I was already right back into fight camp for my next one. So I didn't get the ticker tape parade that I quite got when I won and beat Amanda the first time. But I just care more about being a good person and doing right by my daughter and my loved ones than I do about being a champion when I die. It's not like you can take it to heaven with you. So I just want to focus on being a good person. And if I get a belt at the end of the day, then that's just the cherry on top. But I know that I'm a champion in my heart and in my mind, and the belt is just a little tangible thing that you can put your hands on. But I'll always be a champ, no matter what.”