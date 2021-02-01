Julianna Pena Loved The Focus Of The Ultimate Fighter | UFC Fight Pass

While nothing more than conversation came of it, it took a little more convincing when Pena got home.

MORE TUF: How To Watch The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter | Meet The TUF 29 Cast | TUF 29 Episode 1 Recap | TUF 29 Episode 2 Recap | TUF 29 Episode 3 Recap

“It was very embarrassing because they let you know ahead of time what the episode looks like the day before they air it and it was just mortifying because I had a boyfriend at the time,” Pena explained. “He was thinking I was trying to pick up Chris Holdsworth. I had a lot of explaining to do after that and no amount of explaining was going to make me look innocent.”

Early drama aside, Pena won the contract and would go down in history as the first woman to win TUF. And after remaining on the UFC roster for eight years now, it’s all working out for Pena, and with a title shot on the horizon, she has a chance to cement herself further in UFC immortality, as a win over Amanda Nunes would be impossible for anybody to ignore.