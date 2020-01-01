Julianna Peña Knows The Time Is Now

“Germaine de Randamie is an excellent fighter. She’s a former world champion and she’s a tough opponent. She’s very tall, she’s lanky, and she uses her reach very well. The fans expect her to want to stay up on her feet to save her life, and for me to try to get her down and ground her out into mashed potatoes. I think it’s the classic striker vs grappler matchup that the fans are going to be expecting.”

RELATED: Germaine de Randamie Has A Point To Prove

If she can execute that game plan, it will reward nearly seven years of commitment and particularly patience. Since becoming the first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter in 2013, motherhood and a rash of untimely injuries have kept Peña’s cadence to an average of a fight per year. But far from being discouraged, Peña is reflective and pragmatic.

“Injuries are a part of the sport…you get injured, you heal, and you come back and get ready to fight again. That’s just the nature of the beast.

“It would be nice to fight three or four times a year,” she continues. “But I know this sport is brutal on the body, so you’ve just got to make sure that you’re healthy. In a dream world, I’d be fighting three to four times a year, and that would be nice, but it’s not the reality of the situation, especially being up in the Top 5—and always being up in the Top 5 in my career—there’s only so many people that you can fight and leap frog."