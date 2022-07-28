Julianna Peña: Get Used To Me

That same night, Amanda Nunes got the belt Pena coveted, submitting the Ultimate Fighter winner’s friend Miesha Tate.

Pena made it clear that she had next with “The Lioness.”

“When I fought at UFC 200, she (Nunes) had taken the belt from Miesha, and I was next in line,” said Pena. “She also said that I was next in line, and then she took another fight against Ronda (Rousey). It made sense; you want the money fight, Ronda’s a star and she was the biggest name in MMA at the time. But I was very upset that I kept calling out for the fight and I never got it.”