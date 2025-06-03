 Skip to main content
Julianna Pena celebrates her victory over Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Julianna Peña And The Legacy Of Two-Time Women’s Champions

Ahead Of The Start Of Julianna Peña’s Second Go As Bantamweight Champion, We Look Back At The Other Women Who Have Had Two Stints On The UFC Throne
By Zac Pacleb • Jun. 3, 2025

When Julianna Peña recaptured the bantamweight title at UFC 307, she also joined a special group of fighters. Only five other women have earned two-time champ status, and only Amanda Nunes did so in the bantamweight division. 

Having regained her throne, Peña gets her second chance to successfully defend the belt when she takes on Kayla Harrison in the co-main event at UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 on June 7. 

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 316UFC AtlantaUFC BakuUFC 317UFC Nashville

Before “The Venezuelan Vixen” makes the walk, we will take a look at how the women before her fared in their second title reign:

Amanda Nunes

The consensus greatest female fighter of all-time, Amanda Nunes got her revenge when she defeated Peña in their rematch at UFC 277. Over five rounds in Dallas, Nunes dominated, knocking Peña down several times before taking home the unanimous nod on the scorecards. 

Amanda Nunes of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Amanda Nunes of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Nunes’ second reign would last just one more fight. In Vancouver at UFC 289, Nunes maintained her form and thwarted Irene Aldana’s bid for the belt. After taking home the decision win, Nunes laid both of her belts in the middle of the Octagon and retired as the undisputed greatest female fighter of all time. 

How To Watch And Stream UFC 316 In Your Country  

Valentina Shevchenko

Few title reigns in recent memory were as dominant as Valentina Shevchenko’s first run as the flyweight champion. She notched seven defenses in about three years, dismantling any and all challengers who came her way. That streak made her loss to Alexa Grasso all the more stunning, and it would take Shevchenko two more fights against Grasso to get her belt back. Shevchenko left no doubt in their trilogy bout, taking home the unanimous nod on the scorecards to become the first two-time flyweight champion. 

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her victory against Manon Fiorot of France in the UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 315 event at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her victory against Manon Fiorot of France in the UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 315 event at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the first defense of her second reign, Shevchenko found herself slated as the underdog against Manon Fiorot. While the Frenchwoman fought well, Shevchenko’s experience and ability to adjust was too much, and she picked up another title defense at UFC 315 with little to no signs of slowing down. 

Rose Namajunas

Perhaps no fighter provides more fireworks in title-winning moments than Rose Namajunas. After she lost her belt to Jéssica Andrade, Namajunas adjusted her approach to the fight game, avenged her loss to Andrade and earned a title bout against Zhang Weili. When the two lined up in Jacksonville at UFC 261, many anticipated a sort of repeat of Zhang’s Fight of the Year contender against Joanna Jędrzejczyk from the year prior. Instead, Namajunas produced an epic head kick knockout less than two minutes into the bout to become a two-time champion. 

MORE UFC 316: Main Event Coach Conversation | Co-Main Event Coach Conversation | Matchup To Watch 

“Thug Rose” would stifle Zhang once more in their rematch at UFC 268, but ultimately lost her belt to Carla Esparza in one of the more curious fights of the decade thus far. Since then, Namajunas moved up to the flyweight division and has gone 2-2 at 125 pounds. 

Rose Namajunas reacts after her split-decision victory over Zhang Weili of China in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Rose Namajunas reacts after her split-decision victory over Zhang Weili of China in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Carla Esparza

The first strawweight champion needed more than eight years to work her way back to title contention. When she did, though, “Cookie Monster” made the most of her opportunity. Esparza rode a five-fight winning streak into her rematch with Namajunas and did enough over five rounds to regain her belt. The 2,612 days between her title reigns stands as a UFC record.

READ: May's Monthly Report  

Esparza would fall to Zhang in her first attempt at a title defense and retired one fight later after losing to Tecia Pennington. 

Zhang Weili

After her epic first stint as the strawweight champion, Zhang couldn’t get past the Namajunas-shaped wall keeping her from a second run on the throne. After she knocked out Jędrzejczyk, Zhang finally got her next title shot and ran rampant through Esparza to get the belt back. 

Zhang Weili of China reacts after a victory against Tatiana Suarez in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari)
Zhang Weili of China reacts after a victory against Tatiana Suarez in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari)

Since then, it’s more or less been smooth sailing for “Magnum.” She has fought and defended her belt three times and many fans would like to see her challenge Shevchenko for the flyweight title.

Order UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 7, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC 316