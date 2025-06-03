Julianna Peña And The Legacy Of Two-Time Women’s Champions

Having regained her throne, Peña gets her second chance to successfully defend the belt when she takes on Kayla Harrison in the co-main event at UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 on June 7.

Before “The Venezuelan Vixen” makes the walk, we will take a look at how the women before her fared in their second title reign:

Amanda Nunes

The consensus greatest female fighter of all-time, Amanda Nunes got her revenge when she defeated Peña in their rematch at UFC 277. Over five rounds in Dallas, Nunes dominated, knocking Peña down several times before taking home the unanimous nod on the scorecards.