Juliana Miller Won't Be Happy Until She's Champion

“I just shut up, keep my head down and work hard, so if there are any questions, it’s like, ‘Listen, I’m just trying to stay ready for that call,” Miller said. “I know that one day I’m going to make it there, so all I can do it keep working and keep grinding.’ I kept it at that - short, easy, and sweet.”

In the quarterfinals, the 26-year-old won a three-round unanimous decision over Claire Guthrie. That victory was followed by a second-round submission against Kaytlin Neil in the semifinals to secure her spot in the final.

Living in the TUF house wasn’t easy for Miller, as she said she dealt with taunting and teasing of other competitors due to her age (26) and record, which now stands at 3-1. The “Killer” believes her victory in the semifinals over Neil showed that she deserved to be there and, at the end of the day, she is the one in the final, not them. The mental aspect was the biggest change Miller saw in herself from the time she entered the competition compared to now.

Miller feels she knows what to expect from Walker after living and spending time with her in the house.

“I feel that we both have a chip on our shoulder after experiences in the TUF house,” Miller said. “We weren’t exactly friends in there and we’re just hungry to punch each other in the face, in my opinion.