Juliana Miller Has A Point To Prove

She also regrets basing some of her preparation on Hardy’s previous fights, saying she trained for “a girl who didn’t exist.” When the two fought in March, Hardy hadn’t fought in three years. When they stepped into the Octagon, Miller didn’t get the kick-heavy attack she anticipated, and she couldn’t adjust quickly enough to get the nod from the judges. Spinning it forward, Miller believes she addressed all the requisite issues and aims to show the form that earned her a UFC contract in the first place.

“It's really heartbreaking to know you can do better, and you just didn't,” Miller said. “That's something that you take on yourself. To me, I'm like, (Hardy) was a better woman that day. Although I feel like if we had a rematch here in Vegas, I would win that fight any day, it's just one of those things where all I can do is prepare to be the best version of myself. I truly feel that I am prepared to put my best foot forward here on Saturday night.”

Pre-Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

On August 12, Miller gets her chance to make good on her word as she faces UFC debutant Luana Santos. Miller respects Santos’ skills, which range from a black belt in judo to what Miller deemed “refined” striking.