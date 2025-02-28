Julian Marquez's Undeniable Love For MMA

Winning is pretty fun, too. But as Marquez explains, it’s not the only thing.

“Nobody's perfect in this game,” he said. “You're going to get hit, you're going to get punched, you may get clipped, you may get dropped, you may get submitted, you may get caught. It does not matter. But you go out there and you push it to the best of your ability and see if this other person inside of you has the will and want to be able to get you to perform. And when you perform and you shine out there, then everybody loves and sees it, and they're all on the feet and they're clapping. You have an entertaining fight, or you have a fight that you get your hand raised in, it's just validation. But even if you don't get your hand raised, it's like, hey man, I did everything I should have done. This is what it is. So the thrill of it is being able to let it all out.”

More of the same is expected from Marquez against Brundage at the APEX in Las Vegas, where “The Cuban Missile Crisis” hasn’t competed since his win over Alvey in 2021. Maybe that’s a good sign, but the 34-year-old doesn’t seem to be the superstitious sort. He’s an honest man and an honest fighter who doesn’t need mind games to prepare himself for battle. He’s just doing what he loves, and he will tell you as much if you ask him.

“I'm a competitor at heart,” said Marquez. “At the end of the day, you can see in my fights that I go out there and I'll pour my whole heart and soul into it. I'll go out there and I'll fight to the death. And sometimes my last three fights went to the death for me, and it is what it is. It doesn't change anything. If you go put anybody in front of me, I'm still going to fight the same. I'm not going to be timid, I'm not going to be afraid. I just love to compete, and I have an opportunity to compete again, especially under the UFC banner. They have every right to cut me, but they're giving me another opportunity, which I love the most, so I'm making the most of it.”