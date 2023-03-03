Julian Marquez | A Small Town Kid Doing Big Things

I was exhausted writing that. Imagine living it.

“Look, the last few months has been the last few years of my career,” Marquez chuckles. “There's always something, right? Every time we speak on the phone, there's always something that that's happening. And it's crazy. It's almost as if my life is supposed to be the way that it is. That way, I can show the world that it doesn't matter what happens on the outside, as long as you control your mental and as long as you control yourself, you can reach whatever you want. So the last few months have been no different than the last few years. I've been down this path. I've been down this road, I've had these types of situations, and I still go forward with the main goal. And that's continuing going after what I really want and what I believe in and what I love. So, with that being said, this is who I am, this is where I want to be, and this is it. No different than any other day of the week, any other month of the year, any other year; it's all been the same thing, the same story. Let's figure out something crazy that we could throw into that story.”

It's an impressively positive outlook to have, and on the bright side, at press time, Marquez and his opponent for this Saturday’s UFC 285 bout in Las Vegas, Marc-Andre Barriault, are weighed in and ready to go for what should be an exciting middleweight bout. Then again, anytime Marquez steps into the Octagon, fireworks follow, and he’s got the three post-fight performance bonuses to prove it. It’s just getting there that’s been the issue, but Marquez doesn’t believe the MMA gods have cursed him.