Julian Marquez Needs To Entertain

Marquez, 29, is serious. So serious that when he thought there might be an opportunity to fight last month on one of the cards ultimately postponed by the COVID-19 situation, he threw his name in the hat.

“This is how down I am,” he said. “I tried to get on the card in March right before the world went on lockdown. I said I'll take a fight at 205, heavyweight, whatever you need. I'm ready to get back in there, I'm ready to throw hands. I'm an entertainer. I'm here to entertain the world, I'm here to do this. I've been out for so long that I've been studying film, studying a bunch of different things that can change the game. And I've been waiting to be on the mic. You put me on the mic, I'll change it. I promise you that.”

If you can sense enthusiasm through a phone line, Marquez has got more than his fair share of it. Then again, he’s always been an engaging sort with a personality that had him on the fast track to big things in the middleweight division before his injury. But consider that on the card he got injured on, that night’s headliner, Israel Adesanya, went from prospect to contender to champion to star, all while fighting five times. None of this is lost on Marquez.

“Urijah Faber came out of retirement during my injury time,” he said. “Alessio Di Chirico has booked four fights since then. There's been almost two seasons of the Contender Series since I fought. The world keeps going and it doesn't harm me at all. I know that Israel Adesanya, it's his time right now. It's his time to shine, his time to blow it up and I'm so proud of him. I'm happy for what he is doing in our division. He's talking, he's showing people that skill and a voice can change a lot of things. And also being fun. He doesn't sit on the mic and just talk about the basics of MMA in an interview. He goes above and beyond. He makes it fun, makes it interesting, he draws people in and that is what entertainment is about.”