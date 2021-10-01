 Skip to main content
Fight Coverage

Julian Marquez And Jordan Wright Meet At UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Dumont

Middleweight Finishers Clash In Las Vegas On October 16
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Oct. 1, 2021

Middleweight risers Julian Marquez and Jordan Wright are set to do battle in Las Vegas at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Dumont in a matchup that is nearly guaranteed to bring fireworks.

Between the two fighters, they combine for a 21 wins and a 100 percent finishing rate.

Marquez, a graduate from season one of Dana White’s Contender Series, boasts six knockouts and three submissions on his record, and he is coming off back-to-back submission wins over Maki Pitolo and Sam Alvey. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” bounced back nicely after injuries kept him out of action for nearly three years. Now, he looks to make it three in a row against Wright.

“The Beverly Hill Ninja” responded well to his first UFC loss to score yet another finish over Jamie Pickett and UFC 262. A dynamic striker with an affable personality, Wright has seven knockouts and five submissions on his record, and he is surely eager to pick one up in his biggest test to date. 

If there was ever a pairing next-to-guaranteed to end before the final bell, it’s this one.

The fight goes down on October 16, headlined by Holly Holm and Norma Dumont in Las Vegas.

Other Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Dumont

Featherweight

Nate Landwehr vs Ludovit Klein

Women’s Flyweight

Sijara Eubanks Marna Moroz vs Luana Carolina
 

Jon Anik hosts the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony at Park Theater at Park MGM on September 23 2021 in Las Vegas NV (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Watch UFC

International Fight Week with Jon Anik

Go Behind The Scenes With The UFC's Beloved Play-By-Play Announcer As He Prepares For A Full Slate Of International Fight Week Events, Including The UFC Hall Of Fame And UFC 266

Watch the Video
Brandon Moreno of Mexico reacts after submitting Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil to win the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12 2021 in Glendale Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Leveling Up with Brandon Moreno

UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno has had a remarkable career journey and now has his dream job. ZipRecruiter provides to help people find the job of their dreams.

Watch the Video