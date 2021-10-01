Julian Marquez And Jordan Wright Meet At UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Dumont

Between the two fighters, they combine for a 21 wins and a 100 percent finishing rate.

Marquez, a graduate from season one of Dana White’s Contender Series, boasts six knockouts and three submissions on his record, and he is coming off back-to-back submission wins over Maki Pitolo and Sam Alvey. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” bounced back nicely after injuries kept him out of action for nearly three years. Now, he looks to make it three in a row against Wright.

“The Beverly Hill Ninja” responded well to his first UFC loss to score yet another finish over Jamie Pickett and UFC 262. A dynamic striker with an affable personality, Wright has seven knockouts and five submissions on his record, and he is surely eager to pick one up in his biggest test to date.

If there was ever a pairing next-to-guaranteed to end before the final bell, it’s this one.

The fight goes down on October 16, headlined by Holly Holm and Norma Dumont in Las Vegas.

Other Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Dumont

Featherweight

Nate Landwehr vs Ludovit Klein

Women’s Flyweight

Sijara Eubanks Marna Moroz vs Luana Carolina

