Julian Lane Still Has The Fire

Julian Lane has won a BKFC title and 12 MMA bouts and it’s still his meltdown on TUF he’s remembered for. Ironically, the man known for his hot head has made a living off of rolling with the punches when fans and other fighters mock his TUF house meltdown.

“It’s not like I’m ever going to hear the end of it, so it’s fine. I just embrace it, actually,” Lane said. “I didn’t perform my best on the show so that was kind of like a lifeline and a blessing in disguise.”

Barely in his 30s, Lane has already had a full life and career to his name. Two shots in TUF, titles to his name, the lowest of lows, it seems the only thing he hasn’t done is set foot in the Octagon. Somehow, with unrelenting positivity, Lane still has a fire burning inside for the one thing that led him into the TUF house in the first place. A shot in the UFC.

“At the time, I wasn’t mentally or physically ready for that,” Lane explained. “I could have been in and out of the UFC but instead I’m something they can look forward to for the future.”

Since TUF, Lane has been a one man show, booking all of his own fights, managing training camps, everything. What he’s found out is that with every replay of the viral clip he’s living proof that any press is good press.

“I’m a draw, bro,” Lane said. “Everybody wants to see that ********* with the mohawk, Julian Lane. I’m not the guy that’s going to break for nobody.”

Lane has found his niche, and although it’s led him to take many short-notice fights to make a living, he has no problem being “the guy to beat.” Now a father of four, Lane said he’s at the top of his game now and welcomes an opportunity to be in a short-notice fight.

Whether he’s just in the UFC because COVID-19 has limited options or to build a rising star’s resume, Lane welcomes it all just to get his shot.

“I’m here and I’ll fight at any minute,” Lane said. “I’ll fight whoever they want me to fight. I’ve never turned down a fight. I’ve booked all my fights my whole career. Every single fight that I’ve had. You know they didn’t bring me in to win. I’ve been fighting main events in everybody’s backyard. I’m the guy that shows up and puts on a show.”

Many see Lane’s career as being defined already by the TUF house, but with the back half of his career still ahead of him on the future knows what’s in store for Julian Lane.

