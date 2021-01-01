Julian Erosa's Fresh Start

“I tell my coaches all the time that there's gonna be a time in a fight where technique's gonna go out the window, I'm gonna throw caution to the wind and I'm probably gonna duck my head and chuck some punches,” laughs Erosa.

And while that might give his coaches gray hair or remove that hair altogether, it’s a prime reason why that on a 14-fight UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas Saturday night, Erosa’s featherweight bout against Nate Landwehr just might steal the show, and “Juicy J” knows it, even if that time when he tosses the game plan doesn’t always go in his favor.

“It might work out good for me and it might not, but I think that's something that Nate will also do,” he said.

Now that’s one hundred percent accurate, because if anything, the game plan from “Nate the Train” usually starts with throwing caution to the wind, making this as old school of a fight that you can get in the modern era of MMA. It’s two vets who came up the hard way getting the big show spotlight all to themselves and not wanting to waste that moment.