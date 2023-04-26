Julian Erosa Ready To Bring It Again

“I'm kind of more towards the latter one,” he said. “I think, at this point in my career, I feel like I just want to go out there and perform against tough competition. I don't want to just go out there and fight nobodies and not test myself because why I got into this sport in the first place was the competition of it and to test myself and get better. And so, I don't necessarily think that I'll be fighting for a UFC title, but that doesn't mean I just want to just fight mediocre dudes. I still want to test myself. When I fought (Hakeem) Dawodu, he was a guy that was kind of hovering around the Top 15. I was like, man, I did really well against him. Maybe I could keep doing well against other top competition. And so, I think it's kind of a roll of the dice or it's kind of a double-edged sword. I want to fight tough competition but, at the same time, I don't want to put too much pressure on myself to have to get to the Top 15, the Top 10 or five or fight for the title. But if they called me and asked me if I’d fight for the title, I'd probably do it for free just to do it.”

Erosa laughs, a real fighter who could end up with the greatest story ever. All he needs is the dice to roll his way.