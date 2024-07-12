Julian Erosa Fighting With Newfound Focus

AJ won’t be awake when dad steps into the Octagon this weekend, but there will come a time when he knows what his hero does for a living and may think that it’s pretty cool to have a father who fights in the UFC and wants to follow in his footsteps. As a veteran who came up the hard way in the sport and dealt with more than his fair share of ups and downs, how would Erosa feel if that day came when his son asks for his own pair of four-ounce gloves?

“My parents didn't necessarily push me to do anything, but they always accepted anything that I wanted to do and they always had my back on it,” he said. “So I feel like I'm going to kind of have that same kind of outlook where there's definitely some things I want him to try because I want to at least open his mind to things. I definitely want him to do jiu-jitsu when he is younger because I think it builds a good character in kids, especially young kids. But he doesn't have to do anything. If he decides after a little bit of time that he doesn't want to do jiu-jitsu anymore or whatever it is and he wants to do something else, I'm completely cool with that. If he wants to be a fighter, that's okay. It's tough, and from my point of view, it's been tougher than most. So, at least he'll have that and have my experience to bounce ideas off of if he wants to do it or not. For me, I was so optimistic about it because my dad never really fought. He boxed a couple times when he was very, very young. But my dad didn't have any fighting experience, really; neither did my mom. And so, when I got into fighting, it was one of those things that was just like, well, it's a hobby. I'm going to keep doing this until it's not fun anymore. But I had to learn all those ups and downs fresh because I didn't have anybody with that type of experience that knew the hardships of it all.”