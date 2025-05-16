Julian Erosa | All About Fighting And Winning

“Honestly, right now, it's my son,” said Erosa. “Originally, I thought it was a coincidence that after having my son, I had three first-round finishes after coming off of two losses. But I think something about having my son just kind of melted away all the anxieties and the stress that comes along with fighting. I've always been a very mellow guy, but obviously, even if you're a mellow guy, you're still going to have the anxieties, you're still going to have those fears. And, for me, for whatever reason, after I had him, all that kind of melted away, and it also gave me something even more to fight for because I have him. Before him, it was just me and my wife. So we were focused on each other and what we wanted to do. But now that we have our son, he's our main focus. It's something that people don't understand until you have a kid yourself.”

All that matters is that it makes sense to Erosa, who submitted Ricardo Ramos and Christian Rodriguez and stopped Darren Elkins since the arrival of his son. You might call it coincidence, but Erosa won’t because he’s seen a whole mindset shift over the last 14 months.

“Before my son was here and I was fighting, even in the UFC, I had this mindset of, well, it is what it is. If I win, I win. If I lose, I lose. I was almost justifying losses before I went out there, and that was really only to keep my nerves about it down. But after having my son, I don't think about that anymore.”