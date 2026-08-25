Julia Polastri | Fight Like No One’s Watching

Contender Series graduate Polastri has competed five times in the Octagon to date, alternating wins and losses along the way. But prior to her arrival on the big stage, the Brazilian had built a formidable record on the regional scene before eventually making it to the UFC. Now, the 28-year-old from the Duque de Caxias area of Rio de Janeiro is ready to shed the mental baggage that has been holding her back since reaching the big stage.

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“All my career, before the UFC, I was always fighting for myself, and I didn't want to impress anyone. It was just to have fun and be proud of myself,” she told UFC.com. “But when I got in the UFC, I felt some pressure, and I think maybe I [wanted] to impress everyone that was watching… I'm just letting go of this, because my last fight I tried to impress, and I didn't play myself in the Octagon, so I don't want to do this anymore. I just want to go back to my origins. I'm gonna get in there to have fun, be myself, and get out of the fight proud of myself.”