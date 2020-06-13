Julia Avila Balances The Patience And The Rage

She’ll look to turn it on against Stoliarenko on Saturday, as both women are eager to wash away a defeat in their most recent outings.

“I think she’s going to be really, really tough. I know I can finish her. But I’m not searching for the knockout. If it presents itself, of course I’m going to take it. I have full faith in my training and my coaching. I just need to be patient. I need to be a little less raging on this one.”

That patience was born at least in some part to a loss to Sijara Eubanks in this same UFC APEX last September. Although she had one previous loss on her 8-2 professional record (and if you are even mildly squeamish, I implore you not to Google the injury that ended said 2018 Invicta FC bout vs Marciea Allen), she counts the unanimous loss to Eubanks as her first.

“It’s actually pretty hard reevaluating a fight after a loss. This is my first true loss—my first loss was a finger injury, neither of us broke a sweat—it was really, really difficult. So I took my first loss. I took it on the biggest stage available and I humbly accepted it. She had an amazing game plan, and she executed it perfectly. And we didn’t have a response for it. So yeah, it was really difficult to go back and look back at things. Even when I win, I don’t like watching my fights. It was pretty hard and humbling to go back and watch.”