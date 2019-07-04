Julia Avila Fights For Connections

Given a 6-1 pro record that includes wins over Marion Reneau and former UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano, Oklahoma City’s Avila shouldn’t have to convince anyone about what she brings to the Octagon, but even if there are skeptics, she’s fine with making her case to them this weekend and beyond. And frankly, that’s why she’s here.

“The only reason I fight is to have that connection with people,” she said. “I love connecting on such a personal basis and I love being an integral part in people’s lives, as well as they are in mine. I don’t think people realize that, but I read all of their comments, I respond and I do my best to be a friend and not just be a fighter, but a role model for people. This is the platform I have found where I’m able to be a positive role model. So that’s the goal – to be relatable and for people to follow me and to want to watch me and want to watch me succeed because they’re invested. I want that connection with the audience.”

Avila goes by the moniker “Raging Panda,” but with comments like those, she may as well change her nickname to “The Unicorn.” But all kidding aside, she’s right, because the fighters people cheer for aren’t necessarily the best fighters. They’re the ones folks have an emotional connection to, either positively or negatively. Avila is all about the positive connection, and given her personality and fighting skill, she’s going to have more than her share of fans in her corner.

That’s satisfying, especially now, because there was a time when she didn’t know if she was going to get a call from the UFC.

“There was a while there when I thought it wouldn’t happen, a while there when I thought I wasn’t good enough or not pretty enough or not marketable,” she admits. “But then certain things will happen in my life where I’m making a difference. So there was a time when I wasn’t getting a call, then this little girl came up to me and said, ‘Hey Miss Julia, I’m gonna dress up as you for Halloween.’ Who gets that? These kids are looking up to me and I’m making a difference in their life. That’s why I got into this, to make a difference. So I get reminded all the time that I’m not doing this for me. I was really excited when it finally happened because I know that I can make a bigger impact. Things happen for a reason and hopefully my best years aren’t behind me and I’m gonna try to make some noise out there.”