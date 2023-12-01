Julia Avila Embraced An "Uphill Battle"

On top of parenthood and fighting, Avila owns a gym and coaches, as well. While motherhood is “absolutely wonderful,” she is also transparent about the ups and downs of it. One difficulty was that before she was pregnant, she underwent knee surgery and needed to recover from that. After giving birth to her daughter, Eris, Avila said she was north of 200 pounds, and the journey back to the bantamweight limit was daunting. Avila credits her husband, Cody Shumate, and the rest of her “village” for helping her get back into fighting shape.

“It was an uphill battle for me,” Avila said. “I have worked so hard, and my team has been so supportive. My community is always there for me, anything that I need. So, it's been an uphill battle, but I'm not doing it alone.”