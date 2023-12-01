Julia Avila Embraced An "Uphill Battle"

Athletes
The difficulties of parenthood are well-defined to the point of cliché. Sleepless nights, difficulty balancing work and taking care of a newborn, child and parent having crying fits alike, etc. Julia Avila experienced all of those things (and quickly admits to being a quick and frequent crier), but between her own resolve and the supportive circle around her, she is eager to compete for the first time since June 2021 at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan.
On top of parenthood and fighting, Avila owns a gym and coaches, as well. While motherhood is “absolutely wonderful,” she is also transparent about the ups and downs of it. One difficulty was that before she was pregnant, she underwent knee surgery and needed to recover from that. After giving birth to her daughter, Eris, Avila said she was north of 200 pounds, and the journey back to the bantamweight limit was daunting. Avila credits her husband, Cody Shumate, and the rest of her “village” for helping her get back into fighting shape.
“It was an uphill battle for me,” Avila said. “I have worked so hard, and my team has been so supportive. My community is always there for me, anything that I need. So, it's been an uphill battle, but I'm not doing it alone.”
Before Avila’s two-year layoff, she accumulated a 3-1 record with a pair of finishes. The division has become even more wide-open since then, too. While the motivation to get back to fighting was always there, it only increased when she got the chance to fight a former champion in Miesha Tate.
Tate returned from a five-year retirement a month after Avila’s last fight with a win over Marion Reneau. However, “Cupcake” fell on hard times as she lost first to Ketlen Vieira before venturing down to flyweight, where she lost a decision to Lauren Murphy in July 2022.
The fellow mother hasn’t made the walk since then. Although her record shows four losses in her last five outings, Tate’s name still holds plenty of value, especially to Avila.
“I'm kind of fangirling,” Avila said. “I remember growing up in the sport, watching her and being like, ‘Oh, I can do that. I can beat her, and I can beat her opponent,’ and now I get to fight her. It's come full circle. I'm really excited. I'm still going do my (best) to beat her up, but it's cool when your heroes become your peers. I've worked hard enough to be able to say that.”
Although Tate made some strides in the striking department, Avila believes the standup exchanges will be to her advantage. She does hope to show off some improved grappling, however, especially after Sijara Eubanks wrestled her way to Avila’s lone loss in the Octagon. Avila, who is a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, has the utmost confidence in her well-rounded skillset, as well as her physical strength.
Despite her two-and-a-half years out of the Octagon, Avila notes Tate’s own layoff when dismissing any discussion of rustiness, instead reframing the fight with some quick humor.
“I don't think there's any issue about me having ring rust,” Avila said. “If anything, we're both in the same boat because she's had a pretty long layoff since her last fight. So we're just going to be rusty old ladies together now. I'm kidding. Now it's the hot mom fight (laughs).”
The 35-year-old Avila has a sense of urgency about her when she speaks of her aspirations to climb the rankings. All the while, she is adjusting to the new dynamics as a parent. Sometimes, that means a day with three workouts planned turns into one if her daughter runs a fever. That doesn’t keep her out of the gym much, though. Avila frequently posts workout photos and videos on her Instagram account featuring her daughter by her side. Even though she has lofty goals for herself, Avila frames herself as a “mother and wife, and then I’m an athlete.”
The athlete gets to shine on December 2 in Austin, Texas, Avila’s first fight with a proper crowd since her UFC debut. She expects several of her close friends to be in attendance and hopes to drink in the experience. Avila also hopes the performance (preferably featuring a finish) is one that makes all the sacrifice, tears and work from her and her village worth it.
At the end of the day, though, she is returning because this is what she loves.
“I just love performing,” she said. “I love fighting. I would fight in the parking lot if that's where it's being held. It's just something that I love to do. That's why I'm back.”
