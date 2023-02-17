Juancamilo Ronderos Is Seeking Glory

“I have flown a small Cessna, and I have a couple hours of flight time, obviously nothing crazy to talk about, but I did pass ground school and got my permit to start flying. I just haven't been able to fly as consistent as I want to.”

So not scary?

“Oh, it's not scary at all,” Ronderos said. “It's so much freedom. I love it. One of the things is that I have control of the plane, so it's not like, ‘Oh crap, somebody else is flying it, what's going on?’ I have authority and control over it, so that kind of takes the fear away from me a lot. And I love flying. I’ve been wanting to become a pilot because of Buzz Lightyear since I was very small.”

That will make you feel old, and Ronderos laughs the laugh of a man who hasn’t reached 30 yet. And though it’s nice to be able to be in control of an aircraft, unfortunately, control is not something many feel in the fight game. It’s always about who’s available to fight, where, when, dealing with injuries and other issues, like Ronderos’ nine-month suspension after his first UFC fight against David Dvorak. That’s a crazy 21 months, but Ronderos is happy that it’s over with and he can focus on his return this weekend.

“I have just taken it day by day, man,” said Ronderos. “It's been rough. From my suspension to my injury that took me out for another nine months. I'm not proud of that (the suspension). But hey man, that's what happens when you take a fight on short notice and you're not prepared for it and for all that comes with it.”