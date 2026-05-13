Juan Diaz is Ready to Make a Statement

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The recent Contender Series grad touches down in Las Vegas, riding an eight-fight winning streak and having spent the better part of his time since claiming his spot on the roster preparing for this opportunity. His Instagram account is littered with sweaty pictures of him putting in work inside the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City, building up his strength and conditioning in order to make the colossal leap from thriving on the regional circuit to competing on the biggest stage in the sport.

One series of pictures features him standing in the Octagon, taking guidance from former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who is both a role model for and mentor too so many of the athletes coming out of Mexico right now.

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“Brandon Moreno is my friend,” began Diaz, a smile washing over his face as he said the words aloud. “I knew him in Tijuana. He will be in my corner, so the energy is different for me.

“I have the champ in my corner, you know? It’s great,” added the bantamweight prospect, who had Moreno in his corner for his Contender Series win and previously trained with the two-time flyweight titleholder when both were at Entram Gym earlier in their careers. “Brandon has a lot of experience when fighting, when training, when (in the) corner, so it’s nice for me.”