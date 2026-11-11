Juan Diaz Is Getting A First-Year Push

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“I’m deep into camp, I’m going really hard. I’m on a diet. I’m tired. Camp is tough already, and I hear this, and it’s like, ‘F***, man! Are we really not getting a fight here?’” Diaz said with a laugh regarding the 10-day stretch where he was without an opponent. “At that point, you go, ‘You know what? Keep pounding!’ You keep training, keep dieting and act as if you have another fight and a fight scheduled.

“That kept me going and that’s how you prepare, because at the end of the day, I want to get bigger and better things… We finally got the opponent, I got to scout him a little bit, and the game plan is always going to be taking them to deep waters… You want to get these fights, get better opponents, get these wins to get to the championship, which is where I want to be.”

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Although he’s just one fight into his UFC career, The 28-year-old’s perspective on navigating the road ahead are more akin to those of someone that has already weathered some of the slings and arrows that accompany life under the UFC banner.

Everything is about improvement, evolution, and earning your way forward. All of those things mean more pressure and greater responsibility, but Diaz understands it’s the only way to reach the heights to which he aspires.