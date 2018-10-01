Juan Adams Focusing On The Right Changes

Adams focused on physically perfecting his lifestyle – eating right and living healthier. What followed were back-to-back losses. Adams then realized the issues weren’t physical; they were mental.

“It’s been tumultuous. It’s been a dream of mine to fight in the UFC and I had a lot of expectations after Dana White’s Contender Series,” Adams said. “I don’t think I responded to the pressure too well. After my debut I didn’t enjoy this anymore. I enjoyed fighting. But everything else was constant pressure and obligations.”

Adams has spoken out on social media recently about how he has been dealing with anxiety. He’s been talking to people about it while learning new coping mechanisms and techniques. Conversations and messages he’s received from fans have also helped.