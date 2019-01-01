Juan Adams Believes He's A Different Caliber Of Athlete

“I am learning and growing, but the way I see it, I’m just a different caliber athlete than anyone else in the heavyweight division,” Adams said ahead of his next fight at UFC Fight Night in Ottawa. “I know I work harder than anyone else. That’s all you really can do. The way I see it also, outside of the top five, there’s really nobody that presents a legitimate threat to me.

“I don’t care who I face and I’m not asking for top 10 opponents yet. I just want to fight. Anyone outside of the top five, I don’t see as a true challenge. I respect aspects of each of their games and I focus on what not to let them do to me. When I step in there, it’s about what I’m doing to them, not what they can do to me.”

There is never a bad time for new blood to join a division but heavyweight has always skewed a little older. The average age of the top five fighters at heavyweight, including current champion Daniel Cormier, is just over 34 years old.

In fact, Curtis Blaydes is the only heavyweight currently occupying a spot in the top five rankings who is younger than 30.

That’s part of the reason why Adams believes he will breathe life into the heavyweight division as a young, hungry fighter looking to show these old dogs some new tricks.