JP Buys's Fateful Arrival At The UFC

The South African was committed enough to his dream to drop out of school at the age of 17 to pursue training full-time -- another decision that led to even further opportunity when old wrestling teammates convinced him to give mixed martial arts a try.

A few training sessions led to a few fights in the South African circuit, and then, as Buys said, “the rest is history.”

The flyweight now reports a 4-0 amateur record in addition to his 9-2 professional record, which includes two showings on Dana White’s Contender Series, one of which earned him his big break with a UFC contract.

But it wasn’t without failure, as Buys’s first showing inside of the Octagon ended inside of eight minutes when he was submitted by Joby Sanchez in the inaugural run of the Contender Series. Three years and some big life changes later, Buys found himself with his hand raised and a contract waiting for him.

The biggest change? Meeting his wife.