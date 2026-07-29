Jovan Leka | No Nerves, Only Excitement

UFC CEO has famously said that “Fighting is in our DNA” and when it comes to the Serbian people, heavyweight newcomer Jovan Leka feels the same way.
“Every generation since we came to this planet, we have been in wars; every generation passed through some kind of war,” began Leka, who makes his promotional debut at home this weekend against Alexander Poppeck at Belgrade Arena. “We have fighting in our spirit, in our genetics, in our bodies; it’s natural.
“It’s huge for me to be part of the biggest stage, especially in Belgrade, especially in front of my crowd because I know there are many, many fights in front of me and I like to start this journey right here, right now.”
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While his UFC adventure begins on Saturday, the machinations that ultimately resulted in his being a part of this weekend’s first UFC event in his home nation started in motion last October when Leka made the trip to Las Vegas to compete on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
Still just 23 at the time, the burly heavyweight got the better of Azamat Nuftillaev in the second of six bouts on the final event of the year, grinding out a unanimous decision win over the slightly more experienced fighter from Uzbekistan. Of the six athletes that earned victories that evening, Leka was the only one that was not awarded a contract.
Rather than wallow in the disappointment of not being called to compete on the biggest stage in the sport, the Serbian prospect got right back to work, returning to action with a first-round submission win under the BRAVE CF banner in February before stopping fellow Contender Series veteran Danilo Suzart two months later to advance his record to 13-2 overall.
“Fighting is kind of the same thing: every time you step into the Octagon, it doesn’t matter where it is,” offered Leka. “I mean, it does — when you step into the UFC cage, it’s kind of different — but when that natural part comes, when it comes to fighting, that’s the whole point; that’s my natural habitat.
“There was no doubt I’m gonna fight as quick as I can after the Contenders. If I had gotten a contract back last year, I would also ask UFC for as many fights as possible. I’m gonna do it right after this fight.
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“I know I’m gonna push hard, I’m gonna grind out this victory on Saturday,” he added. “Full respect for my opponent — he’s a skilled guy, much more experienced — but this Saturday, I’m getting out of the Octagon as a winner, and I’m gonna immediately ask UFC for another fight.
“If I can get Paris, even better.”
As much as he’d love to make the five-week turnaround to compete in “The City of Lights,” Leka needs to deal with the task at hand first.
Originally scheduled to face Max Gimenis, the debuting 24-year-old will now share the Octagon with another Contender Series veteran, Alexander Poppeck, who stepped in to replace the Brazilian when an injury forced him out of the contest. A natural light heavyweight, the 34-year-old Poppeck has gone 12-2 since losing to future champ Jamahal Hill on Season 3 and touches down in Belgrade on a five-fight winning streak.
“Everything is different about this guy and Max Gimenis; totally opposite of what we planned,” Leka said with a laugh when asked about navigating the late change in opposition. “It’s short notice for me, same as for him. There is no room, no space for special tactics or drills. All that is important that we come to the Octagon, close the door, touch gloves, and fight.
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“We’re gonna see raw Alexander Poppeck and raw Jovan Leka inside,” continued the heavyweight prospect, who has won six straight. “There will be nothing besides pure fighting. I expect raw, natural fighting; an instinct fight.”
While many young competitors are a bundle of nervous energy and simmering anxiety during their initial fight week experience, Leka appeared fully settled and relaxed, taking in the moments and enjoying what could be the first of numerous similar weeks in the future.
When asked which part of the week that he’s most nervous for, the newcomer from Nova Sad laughed and laid out some sage advice.
“I’m never nervous, to be honest,” began Leka. “My whole life, I’ve never been nervous about things that are in my hands. Everything I can do myself, I’m not nervous about it because if you can’t do something, why are you nervous? If you can do something, why are you nervous? There is no space in my head to be nervous.
“The fight — I can’t wait to step in,” he added. “Today I heard weigh-ins will be in the arena, so I can’t wait to smell inside the arena; I can’t wait to come and do all this stuff.”
I mentioned that the one thing that fighters have said threw them off or felt surreal to them the most was being introduced by Bruce Buffer because after years of watching him command the Octagon while dressed to the nines, he’s suddenly standing in front of them, belting out their name.
True to his word, Leka expressed excitement for that moment, not anxiety.
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“I think that is gonna boost me so high — how are you guys gonna get me back down?” he laughed. “As a dreamer — I’m still a kid growing in this sport, and I heard him, listened to him so many times.
“I can’t wait to hear my name.”
As for how things will play out this weekend and how he’ll celebrate earning his first UFC win, Leka prefers to take a more “let’s not tempt fate” position than anything else.
“I know people around me have some plans, but I never (about anything after the fight) because you always go with the mindset that you’re going to leave your life inside of the Octagon,” he said. “I don’t like to ‘poke the god’ — I don’t like to poke him and let him show me that nothing is 100 percent and nothing is for sure. I don’t like to plan things after the fight.
“About the fight, I can tell you I’m gonna get in, lock my vision on Poppeck, and we can be friends before and after, but in this cage, I’m going for everything that belongs to me. And if God gives me health and wisdom, I’m gonna make it, and I’m gonna celebrate huge, but everything after.
“Let’s get it done first.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.