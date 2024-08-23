Journey To The Ultimate Fighter 32 Finale

Announcements
In what was the most international cast in the history of The Ultimate Fighter, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko guided prospective featherweights and middleweights through the grinder that is TUF. Four made it through the gauntlet and are set to fight for a UFC contract on the main card at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho.
Before they make their walks to the Octagon, take a look at their respective journeys.
Middleweight Final
Ryan Loder (Team Shevchenko)
Quarterfinal: vs Tom Theocharis
Official Result: Ryan Loder defeats Tom Theocharis by submission (arm-triangle choke) in Round 1
Semifinal: vs Omraan Chaaban
Official Result: Ryan Loder defeats Omraan Chaaban by Unanimous Decision
The lone representative from Team Shevchenko to make it to the final, Loder opened his tournament with a dominant grappling display over Tom Theocharis. The All-American wrestler had a textbook victory, taking Theocharis down, softening him up with short punches before moving into the mount and sinking in the arm-triangle submission.
In his semifinal bout against Omraan Chaaban, Loder once again leaned on his wrestling to keep the lanky Chaaban off him. He also mixed in his wrestling to neutralize any offense from his foe, but holding the lead heading into the third round, he fought rather conservatively as Chaaban chased the finish.
Robert Valentin (Team Grasso)
Quarterfinal: vs Giannis Bachar
Official Result: Robert Valentin defeats Giannis Bachar by KO (right hand) in Round 1
Semifinal: vs Paddy McCorry
Official Result: Robert Valentin defeats Paddy McCorry by verbal submission in Round 1
The eccentric Valentin made quick work of his first bout of the tournament, scoring a knockout just 15 seconds into the first round. “Robzilla” went on to help the coaching staff of Team Grasso, giving advice and holding pads for his TUF teammates.
Facing his Team Grasso counterpart in Paddy McCorry with a ticket to the finals on the line, it took a moment for the fight to heat up to a proper scrap. Once it did, they exchanged several significant strikes until McCorry rocked Valentin in a close-range exchange. Valentin shot for a takedown, getting his foe to the canvas with a slick throw before fishing for the keylock submission to get the win.
Featherweight Final
Kaan Ofli (Team Grasso)
Quarterfinal: vs Nathan Fletcher
Official Result: Kaan Ofli defeats Nathan Fletcher by Decision
Semifinal: vs Roedie Roets
Official Result: Kaan Ofli defeats Roedie Roets by submission (guillotine choke) in Round 1
Against Liverpool’s Nathan Fletcher, Kaan Ofli put together a controlled, crisp performance to get the win. He showed off his tight boxing before showing his skills in the grappling realm. Ofli was able to dominate from top position before taking Fletcher’s back and landing several strikes. Although Fletcher came out strong in the second round, Ofli was able to close the round on a high note with more strikes from on top.
His semifinal bout with Roedie Roets was a much quicker night at the office and he called the victory “easy work.” When Roets shot for a takedown, Ofli found his window for a guillotine, locking it up quickly and forcing the tap.
Mairon Santos (Team Grasso)
Quarterfinal: vs Edwin Cooper Jr.
Official Result: Mairon Santos defeats Edwin Cooper by Split Decision
Semifinal: vs Guillermo Torres
Official Result: Mairon Santos defeats Guillermo Torres by Unanimous Decision
Mairon Santos opened his TUF account with a hard-fought, gritty affair with Edwin Cooper Jr. Going all three rounds with the American, Brazil’s Santos found himself on the back foot in the first round as Cooper Jr. established his wrestling attack, but he did not suffer much damage. The second round was all Santos, however, as he was able to keep the fight on the feet and land several strikes from distance. The third frame saw much of the same, and Santos even stuffed a takedown attempt before reengaging with high pace and pressure. Cooper Jr.’s shots got more desperate as the round continued, but it was all for naught.
Originally slated to fight Zygimantas Ramaska, Santos dealt with a curveball after the commission deemed Ramaska unable to fight. That meant facing Team Grasso teammate Guillermo Torres, and right as the fight began, it was clear Santos had the speed advantage on his side. He showed great maturity in his shot selection and defensive wrestling en route to a comfortable victory.
