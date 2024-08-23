Journey To The Ultimate Fighter 32 Finale

The lone representative from Team Shevchenko to make it to the final, Loder opened his tournament with a dominant grappling display over Tom Theocharis. The All-American wrestler had a textbook victory, taking Theocharis down, softening him up with short punches before moving into the mount and sinking in the arm-triangle submission.

In his semifinal bout against Omraan Chaaban, Loder once again leaned on his wrestling to keep the lanky Chaaban off him. He also mixed in his wrestling to neutralize any offense from his foe, but holding the lead heading into the third round, he fought rather conservatively as Chaaban chased the finish.

Robert Valentin (Team Grasso)

Quarterfinal: vs Giannis Bachar

Official Result: Robert Valentin defeats Giannis Bachar by KO (right hand) in Round 1