The Journey Back To The Top For Robert Whittaker

The epic showdown would go down as the most attended UFC event in history, with over 57,000 fans packed into Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. It was perfect setting for something spectacular to happen, and Adesanya delivered.

It was the night when “The Last Stylebender” made the leap from star to superstar, wowing the audience with his walkout and capturing the respect of fight fans everywhere with his brilliant knockout of Whittaker.

Since defeating “The Reaper,” Adesanya has gone on to defend his belt against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. In that same time span, Whittaker set out on a mission to reclaim what was once his, taking on a gauntlet of high-profile number one contender fights.

The first step in this series of bouts was a battle with Darren Till. The next was a showdown with Jared Cannonier and then a much-anticipated fight with Kelvin Gastelum.

Those three victories made it clear that Whittaker is more than deserving of another crack at Adesanya. After each of the wins, he made it clear that he wouldn’t campaign for a title shot; he would just keep racking up wins until there wouldn’t be a way that Adesanya could deny a second matchup.

And finally, over two years since their first fight, Whittaker will get a chance to settle the score at UFC 271.

Take look back at each of Whittaker’s victories on his path back to a shot at the UFC middleweight title: