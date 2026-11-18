From Israel Adesanya to Dan Hooker to Carlos Ulberg, City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand has produced a plethora of talent, including rising light heavyweight Navajo Stirling.
The New Zealander has only been competing in mixed martial arts for four years, after spending time competing in kickboxing and Muay Thai. His journey thus far inside the Octagon has been a speedy but steady rise to the top as Stirling now sits days away from his seventh Octagon showing in under two years —and first UFC main event— against former champion Jiří Procházka in Doha, Qatar.
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Stirling was first introduced to UFC fans like many contenders, including his fellow teammate and light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, by getting his shot on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2024. Stirling earned his UFC contract with a second-round knockout, improving his record to 5-0.
Just two months later, Stirling made his UFC debut against Tuco Tokkos, where he went the full 15 minutes to secure a unanimous decision victory. His next two bouts would be similar, gaining valuable experience by going the distance against Ivan Erslan in Montreal, and Rodolfo Bellato in Perth to close out his 2025 campaign.
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Heading into 2026, it seems like the light heavyweight has kicked things up a notch, having found his finishing power to remind the division why he is one to watch. Earlier this year, Stirling shared a card with Adesanya in Seattle, where he ended things in the second round with a TKO to extend his record to 9-0.
When he got his time to get on the mic, Stirling wasted no time calling out Ion Cutelaba for his next challenge, and the wish was granted. Three months after his first UFC finish, Stirling added another to his resume, finishing Cutelaba in the second round.
It wasn’t an easy path for Stirling, who faced some adversity in the first frame when “The Hulk” had him in a deep guillotine choke early. Returning from his corner after five minutes, Stirling got Cutelaba up against the fence and was able to land more powerful shots to end the fight and pick up his fifth straight UFC win. Backstage, Stirling said he wanted to take some time off and go on vacation following that win, but when duty calls, you answer.
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That’s how Stirling found himself matched up against former champion Jan Błachowicz for the UFC’s first event in Serbia back in August. After getting wobbled by Błachowicz initially, the DWCS alum landed a clean right hand that sent the former champ down and ended the contest at 2:56 in the first round.
Stepping in on short notice proved to pay off for Stirling as he now holds an 11-0 record with three consecutive finishes. Stirling now sits at No. 5 in the rankings, with Procházka at No. 2 and looking to rebound from his title fight loss to Stirling’s teammate Ulberg back in April.
Just two years into his UFC career, Stirling is on the verge of inserting himself into the list of title challengers, even though it would be hard to imagine him or Ulberg wanting to face each other given the nature of the relationship. But for now, the New Zealander is simply focused on securing his fourth win of 2026 in impressive fashion once again.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.