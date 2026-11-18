Just two months later, Stirling made his UFC debut against Tuco Tokkos, where he went the full 15 minutes to secure a unanimous decision victory. His next two bouts would be similar, gaining valuable experience by going the distance against Ivan Erslan in Montreal, and Rodolfo Bellato in Perth to close out his 2025 campaign.

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Heading into 2026, it seems like the light heavyweight has kicked things up a notch, having found his finishing power to remind the division why he is one to watch. Earlier this year, Stirling shared a card with Adesanya in Seattle, where he ended things in the second round with a TKO to extend his record to 9-0.

When he got his time to get on the mic, Stirling wasted no time calling out Ion Cutelaba for his next challenge, and the wish was granted. Three months after his first UFC finish, Stirling added another to his resume, finishing Cutelaba in the second round.