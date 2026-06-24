Journey To Main Event | Manuel Torres

That’s all it took Manuel Torres to work his way into his first main event. In total, “El Loco” finished all but one of his 17 professional wins, and only one of his 20 total fights went the distance. Torres made his way to the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series when he scored a—you guessed it—first-round knockout in October 2021.

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From there, Torres’ climb served as a sort of contradiction. He fought just four times in his first four years on the roster, but the results were thrilling. A TKO win over Frank Camacho opened his account. Thirteen months later, he landed a bomb of an elbow on Nikolas Motta to notch his second Octagon win. His third bout came eight months later in Mexico City, when he showed his grappling and submitted Chris Duncan inside of two minutes.

Those three victories earned Torres three Performance Bonuses and a date at UFC’s celebration of Mexican fighting heritage, UFC 306 at Sphere. However, he also faltered against his toughest test to that point when Ignacio Bahamondes finished Torres four minutes into their bout.