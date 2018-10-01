Journey Newson Wants To Prove He Belongs

“I thought I was gonna get to the Contender Series,” said Newson. “That was actually the whole plan, to get to the Contender Series, but somehow we skipped that. I don’t know what happened, but it’s a good thing and I definitely have to prove that I belong here.”

Winner of six straight since the lone loss of his career against UFC vet Benito Lopez in 2016, Newson has been chasing after this dream since 2009, juggling the fighting life with a day job as a truck driver. But when the call came for him to make his Octagon debut, it was time to become a full-time fighter. In fact, on the day of this interview, it was his last day behind the wheel.

“Well, we have four fights in the UFC, so we’ll just take it from there,” Newson said. “My boss says worst case scenario if I needed to come back, I could come back. But I’ve just got to pursue this dream and I’ve got to give it everything right now.”

Maia Fighting For Something Bigger | Benavidez Signature Moves | Menifield Knows Anything Is Possible | Free Fight: Ngannou vs Overeem | Fight by Fight Preview |

That’s got to be a hard to describe feeling, but Newson has been running around too much over the last two weeks to enjoy it, considering all the paperwork, medical exams, media obligations and training to fit in before fight night.

“It’s a lot to take in, so it hasn’t fully hit me,” he said. “When it settles down, it will hit me that I’m a UFC fighter now.”

I tell him that he’ll probably feel it the morning he wakes up and doesn’t have to go to his day job.

“I didn’t even think about that,” he laughs. “It will probably hit me then.”

