Journey Newson Sounds Like A Pro

“For some fights? Yeah, for sure, I'd be lying if I say it wasn't,” said UFC bantamweight Journey Newson, who faces late replacement Marcus McGhee this Saturday in Las Vegas. “I've definitely been in situations where I was injured through camp, but I just fought through it. It was like, all right, now camp's over and all the hard training is done. You always hear the expression that the camp should be harder than the fight, but now we're done with camp and it's like, okay, I can kind of chill and now all I’ve got to worry about is the weight cut.”

It's not an ideal situation, but every mixed martial artist has to fight in one way, shape or form in order to get ready to fight. But, at least, after doing this professionally for nearly a decade, Newson is finding it easier to hit that sweet spot in the gym where he’s getting the work in and staying healthy at the same time – physically and mentally.