Journey Newson Keeps Chasing The Dream

No one will forget the year 2020. UFC bantamweight Journey Newson, who still has at least one fight with Randy Costa to get through this Saturday before he starts giving his full Year in Review, at least has a preview.

“I'd probably describe it as eating cereal with a bunch of nails,” he said, and that has little, if anything, to do with his 38-second knockout win over Domingo Pilarte in February being overturned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation due to a positive test for marijuana.

Instead, it has to do with a lot of things that have gone on in the world over the last several months, including the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice movements and demonstrations, and unrest in his home city of Portland, Oregon. It can be draining for anyone, but especially for a bi-racial man who was stunned when Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia while out jogging in February.

“I run, and I run with a hooded sweatshirt on because I want to sweat. And there’s been a few times when I had to look back to make sure I'm not being chased and that sucks,” said Newson, who often runs in upscale neighborhoods. “That's motivation for me. I want to get to that type of living comfortably so I like to run there. And ever since all this started, I'm always cautious about where I go now and what I'm wearing. It just sucks.”

In the subsequent months, Newson made his voice heard during peaceful Black Lives Matter marches, recalling the unfortunate moments when the color of his skin did matter to those around him.