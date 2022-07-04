The Journey Of Navid Zanganeh | UFC FIGHT PASS

“I had some issues with the Iranian government,” began Zanganeh when asked about his move to Canada. “I was shot by them, they arrested me, and placed me in jail for roughly 60 days. When they freed me, I decided to move to Canada for a better life.”

The transition to living in a new country hasn’t been easy for the aspiring mixed martial artist, who opted to make the transition into mixed martial arts in order to satisfy his competitive urges and hopefully build some financial independence for himself.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult coming here, not speaking English,” offered Zanganeh. “I competed in Canada’s highest level wrestling tournaments since arriving here, and I have easily won those. I was not getting challenged enough as the level seems to be lower. I am having financial difficulties since I just arrived here, so I started my MMA career to help me achieve financial freedom.

“(It is) also to challenge myself versus opponents who have done this for a long time, much longer than me,” he continued. “I wasn’t able to challenge myself like that in Canada with wrestling, as the level is not high enough.”

That clear edge that he felt on the wrestling mats not only prompted him to make the shift into MMA, but is a big part of the reason why Zanganeh is confident that he can have success going forward, despite having yet to set foot inside the Battlefield cage.

“When I first started MMA, I really worried about how it would work out,” he admitted. “But after my first sparring session, I realized the sport is 50-60 percent wrestling, and I could take everyone down with ease.